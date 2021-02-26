Dothan pizza place sounds alarm on woman suspected of trafficking stolen identities

A Dothan pizza delivery restaurant led officers to the discovery of a woman suspected of profiting off people’s personal information

Lauren Melissa Tillery, 34, of Dothan, is being charged with trafficking in stolen identities shortly after being indicted by a grand jury on the same charge originating in January 2020.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the police department received a call from a local pizza restaurant stating that someone tried to order a pizza with a stolen credit card for delivery on Thursday.

The restaurant passed along the address Tillery gave to have her pizza delivered at a local motel in the 1000 block of Ross Clark Circle.

“When officers came into contact with Tillery, she had a pink notebook with several names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, and credit card numbers,” Owens said. “We believe she had the intent to use the information for financial gain.”

She was arrested and is currently being held at the Houston County Jail with a $30,000 bond.

Tillery was arrested for a similar crime in January 2020 and was indicted by a grand jury on that charge on Feb. 17. She was also out on bond on several credit card fraud charges.

