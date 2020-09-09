Dothan planning department seeks to correct zoning to spur business interest near Baptist Bottom neighborhood

In continuing revitalization in the Baptist Bottom neighborhood, the city of Dothan’s Planning Department is trying to rezone a block to spur economic development.

The block, situated between Houston, North Alice, Stephens, and North Lena streets, is currently zoned a manufacturing district for light industrial uses.

Officials discovered that most of the properties were being used for either residential or commercial purposes after a property owner along Stephens Street requested a building permit to renovate a single-family residence. Both uses are not entirely compatible or allowed within the L-1 zoning district.

“This has and will continue to create problems for property owners wishing to invest in the neighborhood and further creates an unnecessary burden that can be corrected by rezoning the property,” a planning department staff report said.

The planning department wants to rezone the block a central business district to align with other downtown areas. The B-1 zoning would support a wide array of services and trades.

“It is designed to maintain, support, and facilitate compatible redevelopment of existing and new uses with the core area,” the report continued.