Dothan planning department seeks to correct zoning to spur business interest near Baptist Bottom neighborhood

In continuing revitalization in the Baptist Bottom neighborhood, the city of Dothan’s Planning Department is trying to rezone a block to spur economic development.
The block, situated between Houston, North Alice, Stephens, and North Lena streets, is currently zoned a manufacturing district for light industrial uses.
Officials discovered that most of the properties were being used for either residential or commercial purposes after a property owner along Stephens Street requested a building permit to renovate a single-family residence. Both uses are not entirely compatible or allowed within the L-1 zoning district.
“This has and will continue to create problems for property owners wishing to invest in the neighborhood and further creates an unnecessary burden that can be corrected by rezoning the property,” a planning department staff report said.
The planning department wants to rezone the block a central business district to align with other downtown areas. The B-1 zoning would support a wide array of services and trades.
“It is designed to maintain, support, and facilitate compatible redevelopment of existing and new uses with the core area,” the report continued.
Residential uses may be appropriate above the ground floor of commercial or other uses within the CBD district. All development and redevelopment would be subject to zoning requirements for B-1 zones and regulations and design guidelines for business in the downtown overlay district as well.
The city mailed the its rezoning request to 17 property owners on the block to give them the opportunity to attend a public hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 9 a.m. in room 203 of the civic center and address the planning commission with questions or concerns.
The city does not have objections to owners wishing to opt out of the rezoning, but the owner will not be able to obtain building permits or use their property is a way that is inconsistent with the current light industrial zoning. To rezone in the future, the property owners would have to bear the expenses associated with the rezoning process.
At the planning commission meeting, board members may vote to recommend that the city commission approve the rezoning at its next meeting after another public hearing.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.