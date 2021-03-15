Dothan plans to settle police shooting lawsuit with $250,000

A federal lawsuit stemming from a police shooting at the Dothan Animal Shelter in 2014 that killed a man could be settled soon.

The Dothan City Commission will vote on an agreement to settle the 2016 lawsuit with $250,000 on Tuesday, according to the meeting agenda.

The agreement states that the settlement is to avoid the uncertainties of litigation and its associated expenses and the City of Dothan continues to deny any liability in the lawsuit, but instead “desires to buy their peace with this resolution.”

Robert Earl Lawrence died in a scuffle with police officers and Christopher Cantu, the administrator of his estate, filed the civit suit alleging Lawrence’s Fourth Amendment civil rights were violated when Dothan officer Adrianne Woodruff fired a lethal shot into his abdomen.

The confrontation began after Lawrence refused to produce a driver’s license as he attempted to leave a stray dog at the animal shelter. Providing identification is a part of the shelter’s operating procedure.