Dothan police are asking community's help to curb rising gun violence

Dothan police are urging the community to help with rising firearm assault crimes after its fourth homicide this year due to gun violence.
In a press conference on Friday, Police Chief Stephen Parrish delved into the statistics, which show an alarming uptick in the number of gun-related criminal complaints involving significant violence.
“I look at it as my personal responsibility for the safety and security of the citizens of Dothan and if we have crime issues, then it’s up to me to do everything I can to lower those crime statistics,” Parrish said.
Parrish emphasized statements he made at Mothers against Gun Violence gathering on Thursday, in which he said it's up to the community to help keep gun violence and other violent crimes down.
After the “horrific” murder on Lena Street last week, Parrish asked the criminal analysis department to run the numbers on the rise of complaints of firearms assaults, gunshots, and assaults in general.
A chart of extrapolated data based on the current rate of complaints so far this year showed the number of firearm assaults could double 2019’s numbers by the end of this year. As of Sept. 8, the department has already responded to 33% more firearm assaults than the entire year of 2019.
Firearm assaults account for everything from someone getting nicked by a bullet in crossfire, being shot, or someone shooting into an occupied vehicle and missing.
Police have responded to 109 “shots fired” complaints – 88% more than in 2017. That number is on track to increase by 49 if rates stay the same, which will be more than double last year’s numbers.
Parrish said investigative services are working ardently to arrest offenders, but they need public cooperation.
Parrish previously told the Dothan Eagle that officers often run into a lack of cooperation from victims and witnesses.
“Investigators are being told by the victims they don’t know who shot them or why they were shot, and they just refuse to cooperate,” he said. “We also have witnesses who won’t cooperate with the investigation by providing needed information. Without cooperation from a victim or having a witness refusing to cooperate by providing information that could lead to an arrest, we can’t make an arrest. We need cooperation in order to make an arrest.”
He emphasized people send in anonymous tips to law enforcement via Crime Stoppers and TipSoft that are located at dothanpd.org.
“You need to do your civic duty to make this community safer,” Parrish said.
The problem with the rise of gun violence is nationwide and Parrish believes the problem stems from a lack of respect for law enforcement and a culture of apathy for jail time.
“We’re going to take a proactive approach,” Parrish said. “Our goal is to shut it down completely.”
He said the police will continue “sector controlling,” in which the department identifies locations where and when crimes occur. Parrish said the department saturates those areas from time to time with “proactive law enforcement.”
Parrish addressed a question concerning “catch-and-release” practices in which people committing crimes are charged and released on low bonds to keep people out of lockup to avoid overcrowding. This practice often leads to convicted criminals committing more crimes while they are out of jail.
“I’ve never seen it as bad as it is now,” Parrish said. “I don’t really care what the court does with them. Our job is to arrest them.”
Much of the gun violence is committed by teenagers, which Parrish attributed to youth culture.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said the city does everything it can to support the police department and believes a youth center and improving public education will help with the problem.
In other business, Dothan Area Census Response Coordinator Lori Wilcoxon urged everyone to complete the census as Alabama has fallen behind every other state in the nation, which could spell bad news for federal funding that provides monies for many of the programs that help low-income families and infrastructure projects.
Alabama will most likely lose at least one representative seat to another state, which will cause a merge of Alabama’s District 2 with a neighboring district.
The census can be completed at 2020Census.gov in under 10 minutes.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.