Dothan police are asking community's help to curb rising gun violence

Dothan police are urging the community to help with rising firearm assault crimes after its fourth homicide this year due to gun violence.

In a press conference on Friday, Police Chief Stephen Parrish delved into the statistics, which show an alarming uptick in the number of gun-related criminal complaints involving significant violence.

“I look at it as my personal responsibility for the safety and security of the citizens of Dothan and if we have crime issues, then it’s up to me to do everything I can to lower those crime statistics,” Parrish said.

Parrish emphasized statements he made at Mothers against Gun Violence gathering on Thursday, in which he said it's up to the community to help keep gun violence and other violent crimes down.

After the “horrific” murder on Lena Street last week, Parrish asked the criminal analysis department to run the numbers on the rise of complaints of firearms assaults, gunshots, and assaults in general.

A chart of extrapolated data based on the current rate of complaints so far this year showed the number of firearm assaults could double 2019’s numbers by the end of this year. As of Sept. 8, the department has already responded to 33% more firearm assaults than the entire year of 2019.