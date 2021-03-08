 Skip to main content
Dothan police arrest man for trying to steal motorcycle
An Ashford man faces theft charges after being caught trying to steal a custom motorcycle from a Dothan resident’s property.

Joseph Allen Tice, 30, is being charged with first-degree attempted theft of property.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Tice allegedly went to the address in the 300 block of Taurus Circle and was attempting to steal a custom motorcycle from the property when he was confronted by the victim and fled the area.

Tice was captured by police a short time later. Owens said it is not clear if they suspect had a prior relationship with the victim.

Tice’s bond was set at $15,000.

Joseph Allen Tice

Joseph Allen Tice, 30, of Ashford

 Sable Riley
