Dothan police arrest man wanted for multiple felonies in Florida

Police arrested a Dothan man wanted for crimes committed in Leon County, Florida, after an anonymous tip.
Reginald Lamont Knight, 39, had several outstanding felony arrest warrants.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said a community member left an anonymous tip that there was a fugitive from justice in a residence in the 700 block of Appletree Street.
Officers discovered several arrest warrant for felony charges when running his information, including burglary, felony theft, trespassing in occupied conveyance, dealing in stolen property, defrauding a pawnbroker, and tampering with a witness.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.