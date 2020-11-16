Dothan police arrest suspect wanted in Missouri for church burglaries

Dothan police arrested a fugitive from justice accused of several church thefts in Missouri.

Claressia D. Gibbs, 40, of rural Laclede County, Missouri, and her son were arrested by Laclede County deputies on Aug. 20, 2019 in Lebanon after a citizen spotted them driving a stolen church van, according to the local newspaper Laclede Record. The van had been taken earlier that morning from a local Christian church.

During an investigation, they were also identified as suspects in another church break-in the previous day after detectives located another stolen church van at Gibbs’ residence.

Both suspects were released with a summons to appear in court per the new Missouri Supreme Court rule that prohibits non-violent criminals from being held in jail or having to post bond, according to the Record. The case was referred to the Laclede County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxon said Gibbs was picked up in the 3000 block of Ross Clark Circle after officers on foot patrol came into contact with her and ran her name to look for warrants. She was arrested on Saturday and was booked into the Houston County Jail.

Saxon said she will likely be extradited to Missouri to face burglary charges.

