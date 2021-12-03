Dothan police attempting to de-escalate standoff near Henry Green Apartments

Dothan police are attempting to negotiate with an armed woman in her car at Henry Green Apartments.

South Lena Street leading up to the public housing complex is blocked off by police cars and fire trucks as officers attempt to de-escalate the situation that began around 10:56 a.m.

The woman is reportedly alone in her car with a gun, but the circumstances surrounding the standoff are unclear. The Dothan bomb squad is also on scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back at dothaneagle.com for more information.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

