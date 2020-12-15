Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish is at home quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Parrish said he was feeling “pretty good” although he was lethargic and congested on Tuesday, two days after first developing symptoms.

“On Sunday afternoon after I got back from church, I just felt like something wasn’t right,” Parrish said. “I got a test Monday morning before work and it came back positive.”

Parrish said he’s been taking prescribed medication and monitoring his oxygen levels and his temperature since he began his quarantine.

He’s not sure how he contracted the virus, but said he’s taken the usual precaution, saying “you can’t be too careful.”

He’s been leaning on the advice of several city officials who have also endured the virus and have encouraged him to go outside, move around, stay hydrated, and to not get too optimistic if he starts to feel better. Many people who have experienced the virus have described feeling better before symptoms worsen.

“I have received an outpouring of concern, and I am certainly grateful for the prayers and thoughts,” Parrish said.