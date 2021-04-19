Dothan police chief: Suspect dead, officer in surgery after Third Avenue shooting

A suspect is dead and a Dothan patrol officer was shot after a traffic stop in a Third Avenue neighborhood shortly after noon Monday.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said an officer, who he declined to name at this time, was conducting a traffic stop because a car did not have a license plate displayed.

“The officer stopped the car, and had a brief conversation with the driver and the officer noticed that there was a gun in the vehicle,” Benny said during a press conference.

The driver left the scene of the stop before being released. The officer followed him a short distance until the driver stopped at the corner of Third Avenue and Trim Street. According to Benny, the driver exited the car armed with a handgun.

“Officers attempted to use a Taser to incapacitate the suspect. The suspect began firing at an officer and struck him in the left leg,” Benny said. “The officer and his backup fired at the suspect, ending the confrontation.”

The officer is currently in surgery at a local hospital surrounded by family, but is doing well, according to Benny. The suspect, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital.