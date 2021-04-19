Dothan police chief: Suspect dead, officer shot during traffic stop

A suspect is dead and a Dothan patrol officer was shot after a traffic stop in a Third Avenue neighborhood shortly after noon Monday.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said an officer, who he did not identify during a press conference, was conducting a traffic stop because a car did not have a license plate displayed.

“The officer stopped the car, and had a brief conversation with the driver and the officer noticed that there was a gun in the vehicle,” Benny said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver left the scene of the traffic stop before being released by the officer. The officer then followed him a short distance until the driver stopped his vehicle at the corner of Third Avenue and Trim Street. According to Benny, the driver exited the car armed with a handgun.

“Officers attempted to use a Taser to incapacitate the suspect. The suspect began firing at an officer and struck him in the left leg,” Benny said. “The officer and his backup fired at the suspect, ending the confrontation.”

The injured officer underwent surgery at a local hospital and was doing well surrounded by family, Benny said. The suspect, who had not been identified as of Monday evening, was pronounced dead at the hospital.