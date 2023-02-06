The Dothan Police Department welcomes a variety of different police departments from all over the southeast this week for the 27th annual K9 seminar.

"This our 27th year hosting this seminar and it just seems to be getting bigger each year," said Lt. William Wozniak, the head of the department's K9 unit.

Over 70 K9 teams from as far west as Texas and as far north as Indiana are expected to participate in the four-day event. This is the biggest turnout in the event's history, according to Wozniak. The event was open to advanced and intermediate K9 teams and cost $150 dollars to participate in.

The dogs and their handlers are going to be put to the test over the course of the event. They will be placed in different scenarios with the goal of improving their techniques in a variety of different areas so they can better serve their local communities once they go back home.

"We have a couple of gun detection-only dogs, so we have firearms hidden in the buildings so the dogs can work on their detection skills," Wozniak said. "At other locations, we have building searches for suspects and area searches for suspects. We have about six different venues and they are all going on at the same time."

Wozniak said the participants are free to travel from venue to venue so they can take advantage of the different kinds of training sessions while they are here for the seminar.

Outside of providing training, the city hosts this event to give agencies an opportunity to network with each other, Wozniak said.

"This gives guys an opportunity to make contacts with agencies from all over the United States," Wozniak said. "We got guys from Baldwin County here and we had a theft at the mall and they figured out the direction that the guy was going. So we were able to call the guys in Baldwin County and they stopped him on the interstate. Having those connections is really nice and this is a catalyst for that."

Wozniak thanked the different businesses in the area for allowing the group to use their properties for the event.

"Having the venues that we do helps everything run smoothly," Wozniak said. "We couldn't do it without the local support."

Wozniak hopes that the K9 units in attendance this week return to Dothan for years to come.

"Each year this event just seems to be getting bigger and better," Wozniak said. "We hope that all of the departments that are here this week learn a lot and come back in the future. We want to keep building this up and attract as many units from all across the country as we can."