Dothan police investigating homicide on Morris Street
Dothan police investigating homicide on Morris Street

Dothan police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Morris Street between Meridian Street and Third Avenue.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said patrol officers were dispatched to a firearm assault in the 900 block of Morris Street.

They found a Black male suffering from a gunshot wound. He died on the scene.

Owens said police were withholding identification of the victim to make sure next of kin have been notified.

