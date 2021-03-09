 Skip to main content
Dothan police investigating South Range Street shooting that left 1 woman injured
dot generic police lights generic (2).jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Dothan police are investigating a shooting on South Range Street that left one woman with serious injuries.

Officers responded to the scene in the 700 block of South Range Street around 5:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving a call about a woman with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Owens said all parties involved have been identified and interviewed and an arrest has not been made.

Dothan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations unit is still investigating the case as of Tuesday morning.

