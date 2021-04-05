 Skip to main content
Dothan police: Man, juvenile arrested after robbing man in set-up at Walmart parking lot
Dothan police: Man, juvenile arrested after robbing man in set-up at Walmart parking lot

A man thought he was meeting someone to buy a pair of Air Jordan sneakers but instead was robbed, according to police.

Kevone Devontay Smith, 19, of Dothan, and a teenager, whose name is being withheld because he is a juvenile, are charged with first-degree robbery in the April 2 incident.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the victim met with the suspects in the southside Walmart parking lot for an arrangement to buy a pair of sneakers.

“Instead, the victim was met by a firearm and robbed of his money, which was $320,” Owens said. “Both suspects were identified through surveillance video and witnesses on the scene.”

Both Smith and the juvenile were released from jail after each posted a $50,000 bond.

Kevone Devontay Smith

Kevone Devontay Smith, 19, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

