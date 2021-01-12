 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan police: Mom regularly locked 6-year-old in room while she left house
0 comments
alert top story

Dothan police: Mom regularly locked 6-year-old in room while she left house

{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan police discovered a 6-year-old boy has been regularly locked in his room at home alone after being notified by a school resource officer.

The boy’s mother, Danielle Katriel Antonoplos, 22, was arrested Monday and is being charged with torture/willful abuse of a child.

On Monday, Antonoplos called her neighbor early in the morning to check on her son and make sure he was ready for school. When the neighbor called him to get ready for school, he told her he couldn’t get out of his room.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The neighbor took the boy to school that morning and informed staff of the situation.

“Apparently, she and another individual left to go to the store at midnight and didn’t return until 7 a.m. that morning,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “She willfully maltreated the child by locking him in a bedroom by utilizing a reverse doorknob and would leave him in there for several hours at a time with no supervision.”

When police arrived to investigate, they found the reverse doorknob and took Antonoplos into custody.

Her bond was set at $15,000.

Danielle Katriel Antonoplos

Danielle Katriel Antonoplos, 22, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert