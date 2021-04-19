 Skip to main content
Dothan police officer shot near Third Avenue
Dothan police officer shot near Third Avenue

Several emergency responders were on the scene in a Third Avenue neighborhood, where an officer-involved shooting was reported Monday just after noon.

A police officer, who has not been named, was reportedly shot in the leg while he was conducting a traffic stop. A suspect may also been shot, according to unconfirmed reports.

Police are still investigating the incident which happened near Trim Street and Third Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

