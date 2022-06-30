 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dothan police remind residents fireworks illegal inside city limits

  • Updated
The last decade of Dothan Eagle photos

Cory Smith and his daughter, Haley, watch fireworks as they burst through the night sky during the Wiregrass Freedom Fest celebration at Fort Rucker on July 3, 2014.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

With the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend on Friday, the Dothan Police Department is reminding residents that fireworks are illegal inside the Dothan city limits.

According to a press release from the City of Dothan, police will be patrolling the city and may issue citations for the illegal use of fireworks if inside the city limits.

City officials are encouraging residents to attend the “Fireworks on the Fairgrounds” show at the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds starting around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

As for those who may be using fireworks legally outside of Dothan, police say put safety first and offer tips to keep in mind this weekend.

If discharging or using fireworks, be sure to use the fireworks outdoors only, never relight a “dud” firework, and use common sense when handling or around fireworks. Spectators should keep a safe distance from the firework handler, and the handler should wear safety glasses.

The use of alcohol and fireworks do not mix so only use fireworks as they are intended, do not try to alter or combine fireworks. Only those over the age of 12 should be allowed to handle sparklers of any kind and do not use any type of homemade fireworks made out of illegal explosives.

Police are also encouraging those using fireworks to always have a bucket of water or water hose nearby in case of any emergency. Once finished shooting fireworks, those participating should safely dispose of the used fireworks.

TNT Fireworks, the nation's number one selling fireworks brand and largest distributor of consumer fireworks, has launched a new safety campaign called ‘Let Your Firework Take a Bath’. The campaign is in response to the Fourth of July holiday and to help understand how to safely dispose of used fireworks.

TNT recommends after each use of fireworks is over and the fireworks have cooled down, completely submerge the used firework into a large bucket of water for at least an hour. 

