Dothan police responding to 'shots fired' call arrest two for drug crimes

Dothan police responded to a "shots fired" call on Easter Sunday and made two drug arrests.

Nicholas Hayden Craig, 31, and Lanie Lane Mathis, 31, were both arrested for first-degree possession of marijuana, manufacturing a controlled substance, and two counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said officers responded to the shots fired call around 8 p.m. at a home in the 2400 block of Kristie Road. When they arrived on scene, a person was still actively shooting, so the first responders called for backup.

“The patrol officer called people out of the house to secure the residence,” Owens said. “The patrol officers came into contact with several adults and juveniles.”

Dothan’s special response team, or SWAT team, responded to the residence and officers secured a warrant to enter the home.

The SWAT team made entry and found several marijuana plants growing in grow houses, along with other marijuana in the residence.

Both suspects were arrested on scene. Their bonds total $60,000 each.

Owens said investigators believe they have identified the shooter, but he has not been charged in relation to the shooting as it still under investigation.

No one was shot or injured, Owens said.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

