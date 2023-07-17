The Dothan Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen.

According to police reports, Zoey Hutchinson, 16, was last seen by her brother at their residence near the 1200 block of Southland Drive in Dothan on Thursday, July 13.

Hutchinson is 5 foot, 2 inches tall and weighs 206 pounds. She last seen wearing a red t-shirt and burgundy pants. She was not in possession of any additional clothes, shoes, or known electronics.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215 or 334-615-3632.