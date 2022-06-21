Dothan Police seek help identifying armed robbery suspect

The Dothan Police Department is seeking the help from the public to identify an armed robbery suspect.

The department released a photo on its website, dothanpd.org, asking anyone who recognizes the subject in the photo to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. According to the police department, community members wanting to assist anonymously can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 334-793-7000.

The Dothan Police Department stated it will protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity.