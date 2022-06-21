 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dothan Police seek help identifying armed robbery suspect

DOTHAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Dothan Police Department is seeking the help from the public to identify an armed robbery suspect.

The department released a photo on its website, dothanpd.org, asking anyone who recognizes the subject in the photo to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. According to the police department, community members wanting to assist anonymously can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 334-793-7000.

The Dothan Police Department stated it will protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity.

