Dothan police seeking suspect in shooting that left woman injured

Police are looking for a suspect identified in a Third Avenue shooting that sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Third Avenue in reference to a firearm assault.

“Officers arrived on scene and a found a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” Owens said. “She was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.”

Owens said investigators have identified the suspect and are actively looking for him, but are not releasing his name at this time.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

