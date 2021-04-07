 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan police seeking suspect in shooting that left woman injured
0 comments
alert top story

Dothan police seeking suspect in shooting that left woman injured

{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic police first responders generic.jpg (copy)
Metro Creative Graphics

Police are looking for a suspect identified in a Third Avenue shooting that sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Third Avenue in reference to a firearm assault.

“Officers arrived on scene and a found a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” Owens said. “She was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.”

Owens said investigators have identified the suspect and are actively looking for him, but are not releasing his name at this time.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo addresses family receiving COVID tests

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert