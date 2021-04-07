Dothan police seeking suspect in shooting that left woman injured

Police are looking for a suspect identified in a Third Avenue shooting that sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Third Avenue in reference to a firearm assault.
“Officers arrived on scene and a found a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” Owens said. “She was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.”
Owens said investigators have identified the suspect and are actively looking for him, but are not releasing his name at this time.
