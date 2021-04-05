Dothan police still investigating man's claim he was shot while taking out trash

Dothan police are still investigating an alleged incident in which a Dothan man said he was shot while taking trash to the road on Thursday.

“A guy claims he was taking trash out and received a gunshot wound to the lower body,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said on Monday.

The man told police he was shot by someone traveling in an SUV in the 1800 block of Denton Road. The man had non-life threatening injuries.

