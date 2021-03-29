Dothan police still investigating weekend road rage shooting

Dothan police are still looking for the suspect behind a road rage-related shooting that occurred on Ross Clark Circle on Friday night.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said two drivers of vehicles on the roadway had an altercation apparently due to the driving behavior of one of the motorists.

One of the vehicles pulled off the roadway so the driver and a passenger could change seats along the 2800 block of Ross Clark Circle. After they exchanged seats, the driver of the second vehicle pulled beside them and fired multiple rounds. One bullet struck the passenger of the vehicle, sustaining non-life threatening injuries in the lower body.

The vehicle with the victim left the scene and stopped at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, where occupants called police. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

On Monday morning, investigators were still trying to identify the perpetrator’s car using surveillance video from the scene of the shooting, Owens said.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

