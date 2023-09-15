The Dothan Police Department will host a free rape and aggression defense course for women at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center on Saturday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Students can expect discussions on existing dangers, and to learn self-defense techniques suitable for women of all ages and abilities. This 12-hour class is designed to provide practical responses to women during various levels of confrontation, from passive verbal comments to severe aggressive attacks.

Space is limited to 25 and registration is open to women ages 12 and up. To register, email dpuertos@dothan.org or call 334-615-3647.