Dothan police: Woman keyed ex's new girlfriend's truck, then threw keys on top of deli

Dothan police arrested a Rehobeth woman who caused chaos at the Circle West Shopping Center this week after keying a woman’s truck and throwing the keys on top of McAlister’s Deli.

Kelly Michelle Stahl, 34, is being charged with first-degree criminal mischief.

On Dec. 9, Stahl allegedly entered a business and took someone’s key. She used the key to write “fat cow” and other obscenities into the paint of a Ford F-150 in the parking lot, according to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens.

When officers were dispatched to the scene, they witnessed Stahl punching and kicking the truck.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was apparently over a separation with a domestic partner. The truck was the new girlfriend’s vehicle,” Owens said.

While officers were on the scene, Stahl attempted to assault the new girlfriend, but was restrained by law enforcement.

“At some point, Stahl snatched the keys away and threw them on the roof of McAllister’s Deli,” Owens said. “The fire department had to be called to use a ladder to get the keys off the roof.”

The total damage to the truck amounted to an estimated $4,900.

Stahl was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.