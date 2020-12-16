Dothan Prep pivoting to virtual learning starting Thursday

Dothan Preparatory Academy students are switching to remote learning through the rest of the semester due to staffing shortages, according to an alert that started on the school's website Wednesday afternoon.

The change to virtual learning will begin on Thursday and last through Tuesday of next week.

“The rise in staff absences, combined with low attendance for substitute teachers, has created a staffing burden in our schools,” the alert read. “At this point, it will not be possible to obtain all the substitutes and necessary supervision to conduct in-person school safely for the remainder of this week and next.”

Meals will be available for pick-up from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. in front of Davis Gym every day until Tuesday.

Students and families are encouraged to utilize DCS’s Technology Help Desk at (334)-793-1138 for virtual assistance.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, Dothan City Schools COVID-19 dashboard showed that 15 staff members in all schools were quarantined due to positive COVID-19 tests. Another 13 were quarantined due to possible exposure.

Additionally, there were 14 positive cases among DCS students and another 145 were being quarantined due to possible exposure.

