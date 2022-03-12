Dothan proposing regulations to guide grand vision for Highway 84 East Corridor

Dothan is setting a high bar for future development along the Highway 84 East Corridor.

Designers presented regulations to the public to guide growth, and enforce its plan, along the busy highway while reminding people of the city’s grand vision of a suburban dreamscape that promotes new businesses and is friendly to pedestrians.

“We want to set a high bar for the way that this corridor looks and we think that higher level of appearance will continue to attract businesses and investment and residential development in that area,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said.

During a public meeting on Feb. 25, Design Workshop said the vision in mind promotes incremental transformation from automobile-oriented patterns to pedestrian-oriented development patterns, something the city has already prioritized with plans for walkways and paths spanning the length of the corridor.

It also promotes greater diversity of land uses and building typologies resulting in districts containing access to daily needs in close proximity to each other, including places to live, work, recreate, eat, shop, and socialize.

That vision was first detailed inside a long-term master plan the city commissioned in 2019, which included ideas for a roundabout downtown, a hotel, several parks, and more.

However, there was no way for the city to enforce that developers adhere to its master plan for the area, which has led to some development inconsistent with Dothan’s plan.

New planning and zoning regulations, in the form of overlay districts, are intended to be the framework for areas with the potential of commercial and residential development.

The Highway 84 East Corridor overlay districts focus on three main hubs: the college-anchored district, the medical and wellness district around Southeast Health, and the downtown district.

With those as guides, Design Workshop presented six subdistrict boundaries to provide clear transitions through the corridor and ensure development standards are appropriate: downtown core, downtown edge, mixed-use neighborhood, neighborhood, neighborhood edge, and institutional.

“One of the big focuses is kind of to deregulate things a little bit,” Frank Breaux, principal city planner, said. “Another big piece is to keep it simple.”

In addition to relaxing requirements for parking and building setbacks, the proposed regulations are also intended to bring together different types of development with areas for residences, shops, and offices to be in closer proximity.

However, there are additional specific requirements for façade, building materials, signage, and green spaces. Overall, Cowper said that the new code is not meant to be overly burdensome to developers and Breaux said there’s already been a lot of interest for projects in that area.

The proposal also states that the goal is to prioritize the design and form of buildings and de-emphasize the specific use of the building in an effort to support market adaptation.

“We're wanting to promote economic vitality and prevent economic decline,” Cowper said. “So, we want to keep buildings occupied and vibrant and wherever we have opportunities where we have vacant buildings in that corridor, to get them redeveloped and repurposed. We want the corridor to look visually pleasing, and not blighted.”

The city will get another chance to hear about the proposed changes to the zoning code in a public workshop later in March. Also toward the end of March, city leaders will host a meeting with Wiregrass Foundation executives and consultants about the future of Dothan’s municipal block downtown which will tie into the city’s “Transformation through the Arts” initiative and the Highway 84 East Corridor Master Plan.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

