Dothan purchases 2 residences while drainage mitigation efforts continue

After lengthy discussion concerning ongoing drainage mitigation in a northwest Dothan neighborhood, Dothan commissioners approved the purchase of two residences and tabled consideration of several others.

A portion of the Garden District lies within an area called the Girard Drainage Basin, which has seen ongoing work since 2001, when improvements were made to an area from Plaza Drive to Girard Avenue. In 2019, a culvert was added along the West side of Girard Avenue, and in March 2022, city officials opened bids on a project to improve drainage from Plaza Drive to Tacoma Street. When bids came in much higher than expected, officials took another tack, identifying properties in the area that experienced repeated flooding using records from as far back as the 1970s.

Letters were sent to the owners of 14 properties offering to purchase the land. Two property owners were not interested, and the city commissioned appraisals on 12 properties, and then made offers.

In its regular meeting Tuesday, the commission approved the purchase of two adjacent Tacoma Street properties at 1502 and 1504, for $310,500 and $405,000 respectively.

Sales contracts were tabled for four other properties: 603 North Pontiac Drive, $292,500; 700 N. Cherokee St., $405,000; 1502 Oak Dr., $144,000; and 1510 Oak Dr., $148,500.

In other action, the commission:

• Heard updates from Adam Hartzog, executive director of the Dothan Regional Airport, Matt Parker, president of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, and Dana-Marie Lemmer, director and curator of the Wiregrass Museum of Art.

• Held a public hearing regarding the assessment of weed abatement costs against various properties.

• Confirmed the costs incurred in the weed abatement of properties determined to be nuisances and turning the amounts over to the county tax collector to be added to the next regular bills for taxes levied against the respective lots and/or parcels of land.

• Authorized the creation and incorporation of a Public Building Authority of the City of Dothan.

• Amended the subrecipient agreement with the House of Ruth, Inc. for building improvements under the Community Development Block Grant 2021 Annual Action Plan to reflect updated budget and project scope.

• Entered into an agreement with Spectrum Southeast, LLC to allow attachment of communications cable to City-owned utility poles.

• Transferred the NPDES Stormwater permit to Sports Turf Company, Inc. for the Grandview Elementary Multi-Purpose Athletic Field.

• Modified the contract with Lewis Construction, LLC for the Westgate Competition Pool Filter Replacement Project to include change orders resulting in a cost increase of $18,703.28, for a total amended contract amount of $219,408.58.

• Entered into a contract with Pace Analytical, LLC for the Professional Laboratory Services for the City of Dothan Drinking Water Monitoring Program in the amount of $73,699.64.

• Accepted an application from Leila C. Scott for participation in the Behind the Meter Renewable Generation Program at 301 Boyce Road and entering into associated agreements.

• Entered into an agreement with the United States Department of Justice to accept funding in an amount not to exceed $15,000 for reimbursement of overtime expenses for officers working Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force cases.

• Declared certain personal property as obsolete and no longer needed for public or municipal purposes and authorizing the disposal of said property by whatever means is determined to be in the best interest of the city.

• Approved payment of invoices for the month of December, 2022 in the amount of $20,752,784.74.

• Awarded bids and approving other purchases over $15,000 by the City.

• Approved advance travel requests for city employees.

• Re-appointed David Jamison as a member of the Dothan Housing Authority.