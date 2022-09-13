Dothan removes insurance requirement from short-term rental ordinance

A decision to remove an insurance requirement from proposed regulations on short-term rentals means the City of Dothan must advertise the ordinance again before city commissioners can vote on the matter.

As a result, the short-term rental issue won’t be on next week’s meeting agenda as anticipated but rather come back before the Dothan City Commission in October.

At the Sept. 6 meeting, the commission tabled action on several ordinances designed to establish regulations for rentals in the city that are less than 30 days, such as listings that appear on sites like Airbnb.

Commissioners delayed action after a property owner raised concerns about the liability insurance requirement on properties classified as short-term commercial rentals – those short-term rentals where the owner does not live on the same premises. Commissioners asked city staff to take another look at the requirement and see if the minimum limits were too high for the local market. The recommended minimum limits for liability insurance was $500,000 per occurrence and $1 million aggregate.

After evaluation, the liability insurance provision was removed from the draft ordinance, according to a Tuesday news release from the City of Dothan. Because the draft ordinance has been changed from what was originally advertised, the city needs to re-advertise the notice of the ordinance.

The short-term rental zoning ordinance and its companion business license ordinance is not expected come back before city commissioners until their Oct. 4 meeting. A new public hearing will be held during the same meeting.

The Dothan City Commission did vote last week to relax the city’s current restriction on accessory dwelling units. Previously, such units have only been allowed as housing for family members. The change now allows accessory dwelling units to be used as rentals by non-family members.

Dothan’s planning and zoning staff began working on regulations for short-term rentals last year, making changes along the way as the city hosted public hearings.

Under the proposed regulations, short-term rental hosts will have to license each property separately and can have no more than two documented violations in a year.

A proposed new business license for short-term rentals has a fee of $100 plus half of 1% of gross receipts from the previous year. Lodging taxes will also be remitted.

While Dothan may not seem a likely hotbed for short-term rentals, it is a growing market locally. There are about 80 listings in Dothan on Airbnb and close to 300 when the wider Wiregrass is considered. Local rentals include everything from an entire single-family home with a swimming pool to guest house, a small downstairs apartment, a renovated duplex in downtown Dothan, and a cottage overlooking a private pond.

With the growing market of such rentals came complaints from residents who live near properties that have been turned into short-term rentals. The city’s proposed regulations are intended to address those concerns with specified quiet hours, limits on how many people can stay in rental, and how close commercial short-term rentals can be to one another.

Even the last two city commission meetings have featured speakers on both sides – a home owner upset with the Airbnb rental located directly behind her Dothan home and a property owner who uses proceeds from her rental so she can afford to offer the home at no charge to those facing a medical crisis with a family member hospitalized in Dothan.