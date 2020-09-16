Dothan residents express support for Highway 84 corridor project plans during public meeting

Dothan residents expressed support for Highway 84 West corridor plans after attending a public meeting to get an up-close look at proposed changes to the roadway.
The main changes include adding an additional lane from Flowers Chapel Road to John D. Odom Road and improving access between the westbound and eastbound lanes.
Ian Finch, a resident in a neighborhood off Highway 84, said he came to the meeting because he was concerned about the access management changes.
“With the new access management, people are going to be losing some freedom – access with the median,” Public Works Director Charles Metzger said. “We’re taking some of that away and adding left-turns and U-turn type movements, similar to what we’ve done on Montgomery Highway. It’s much safer.”
The crossover between the westbound and eastbound lanes west of Woodburn Drive will be decommissioned in favor of U-turns and left-turn access onto Woodburn Drive.
“After looking at the plans, I’m totally on board,” Finch said. “The extra lane will definitely help with traffic flow… sometimes when we’re coming out of our neighborhood, we get stuck and coming down, the lights don’t quite sync up so it can get backed up.”
Metzger said others he spoke to during the meeting also gave positive feedback to the project plans and were happy about the highway’s ability to handle extra capacity once the extra lane is in place.
When he started working for the city of Dothan in 1984, around 17-18,000 cars would travel the highway daily. As business and residential development on the city’s west side has grown tremendously over the years, traffic has more than doubled to about 43,000 cars daily.
Metzger hopes the project will help move traffic better and decrease the number of accidents on the roadway. The plan also provides access to the undeveloped Sony property to account for future growth.
The project will tie into the intersection improvements and road widening at Ross Clark Circle, Highway 84, and Honeysuckle Road/Westgate Parkway.
The project is expected to be bid around February 2021 and construction is estimated to start around May of next year with a nine-month timeframe for completion.
