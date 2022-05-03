Dothan revokes licenses for Bl3u Martini lounge

The Dothan City Commission revoked the business and alcohol licenses for a local bar that had been the subject of complaints by nearby residents.

During their Tuesday meeting, commissioners voted 5-1 to revoke the licenses for Hookah Palace Lounge LLC, which does business as Bl3u Martini Lounge and is located at 3803 Ross Clark Circle.

Commissioner Kevin Dorsey voted against the revocation, and Commissioner Aristotle Kirkland was not at the meeting.

“I just really can’t get past closing someone down when that’s their only source of income,” Dorsey said.

Shaun McGhee, an attorney for Bl3u Martini owner Cyrel Carter, said revocation would take the livelihood of the owner and hurt his 15 employees. McGhee asked the city to consider less restrictive measures to address concerns.

“We come here with hat in hand,” McGhee said.

Carter, he said, has invested between $300,000 and $400,000 in the business in the last three years, including a lease on the building and contracts for entertainment, alcohol, and tobacco stock that money is still owed on. McGhee shared signatures of 60 surrounding property and business owners supporting the lounge and also gave examples of incidents such as fights, shootings, and stabbings from other Dothan nightclubs that the city did not revoke licenses for.

“I’m not advocating for shutting anybody out of business,” McGhee said. “… None of that involved the Hookah Lounge and nobody is moving to shut any of these nightclubs down.”

Carter had two noise citations issued by Dothan Police in 2021 and pleaded guilty earlier this year. But Carter said many of the complaints have been regarding noise from his parking lot. Carter said he wants to operate his business legally, pay his taxes, and keep everybody “safe and sound.” More security has been hired to control activity in the parking lot.

Nearby property owners of Emerald Lake and Northside – located across Denton Road from the business and behind other businesses and the Northside Post Office – said loud music from the business has disrupted their lives.

Beth Hemby, speaking on behalf of the Emerald Lake Homeowners Association, residents of the Northside subdivision, and business owners facing Denton Road across from the club, said it’s not just music residents hear at night. There have been gunshots, she said, and Hemby described an early-morning incident when she called police and saw a man with a gun standing about 15 feet outside her window while she was on the phone with dispatch.

“That’s not the type of situation that Dothan residents should have to live in; I was literally afraid for my life,” Hemby said.

While Hemby and other residents who spoke expressed safety concerns, including one who had bullet through their front door, City Attorney Len White said the commission could only consider actions by the owner of the business and not his customers when it came to revoking the business and alcohol licenses.

The city issued a business license for Hookah Palace Lounge LLC on Feb. 4, 2019. On April 2, 2019, the city commission approved a lounge retail liquor license for on-premise beer and wine sales.

The first noise complaint against the lounge was logged 39 days later, according to Todd McDonald, the city’s planning and development director. Complaints continued, McDonald said, with 61 complaints logged as of April 12, 2022.

Later in the meeting, McDonald showed videos of police on scene at the lounge to address noise complaints.

Under the resolution approved by commissioners Tuesday, the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will be notified of the revocation of the licenses, and Dothan Utilities will disconnect all utility services to the business.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.