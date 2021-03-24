Dothan Rotary seeks participants for Center for Excellence program

The Dothan Rotary Club is seeking young adult candidates to participate in the upcoming Rotary Center for Excellence Leadership Series course.

Open to high school juniors or seniors, college students, and young adults, the series will teach leadership development, personal finance, goals setting, speed reading, memorization, public speaking, time management and ethics, as well as focusing on attitude and building self-confidence. Rotarians will provide the instruction and instructional material will be developed by the Rotary Center for Excellence Council.

Classes will be held in April and May, although specific dates and a location will be announced later. The six-week series consists of two classes a week, each two hours long.

There is no cost for participants.

Many young adults may not have the fundamental skills that will increase their chances to excel, not only in school, but throughout their professional career, but the goal of the Rotary Center for Excellence is to prepare youth by giving them tools to succeed.

The Rotary Foundation and Rotary District 6880, through its District Designated Grant Program, has provided the seed money for Dothan Rotary’s Center for Excellence program.

For more information and application, contact Bruce McNeal at dgmcneal2022@gmail.com or call 334-791-8921.