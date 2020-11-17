Dothan’s Cracker Barrel can now serve alcohol

Dothan’s Cracker Barrel is now authorized to serve alcohol after commissioners approved its application on Tuesday.

The vote was 6-1 with Commissioner Beth Kenward voting against granting the liquor license after a resident voiced his concerns about serving liquor at the traditionally family friendly restaurant.

Richard Williamson, a professed regular customer of the establishment, requested the application be denied.

“Most of the customers there are retirement age, such as myself, or grandparents and parents who bring children,” Williamson said. “I don’t think it’s an appropriate place to have liquor served… Don’t we have enough places that you can eat and drink in Dothan without taking a family friendly restaurant and changing it?”

None of the elected officials commented on the matter.

Cracker Barrel will add to several of the restaurants in the immediate area that serve liquor on premises, including Longhorn Steakhouse, Newk’s Eatery, Olive Garden, and TGI Friday.

Cracker Barrel’s Tennessee headquarters initiated the application as part of a widespread rollout of beer and wine selections to its menu after a successful test program in several states.