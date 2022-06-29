Dothan’s Hill has spent 13 years producing Miss Alabama pageant

Thirteen years ago, Walter Hill stepped on the stage of Samford University and produced his first Miss Alabama State Pageant – as it was called then. And, there it began.

So, what would this centennial show be like? How could Hill top these last 12 years?

“It has been extra special to plan this year's pageant,” Hill of Dothan said. “There was no way to involve every former Miss Alabama that could attend but we will present them all on stage on the final night. Throughout the four nights, approximately 20 former Miss Alabamas will be involved in some way in the show.”

Hill, who serves as executive director of the Wiregrass United Way, said it has been great communicating with so many past winners while preparing for the 2022 competition.

“Some of them are coming back for the first time in a while since they live farther away now,” he said.

Preliminary competitions for the 2022 Miss Alabama competition will be held June 29-July 1 with finals and crowning on July 2 at the Wright Center at Samford University in Birmingham. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Miss Alabama office at 205-871-6276.

Tammy Little Haynes, Miss Alabama 1984, will emcee the Miss Alabama competition on Friday evening. Haynes said she was excited to receive the call from Hill to be involved in the centennial year event.

“I am a product of this system because it is where I developed my talent and skills to be successful as an entertainer and a spokesperson,” Haynes said. “It has given me valuable friendships and memories that I just can’t put a price on. I give God the glory for my talent to sing. I am thankful my parents instilled in me qualities of showing compassion to others and having a servant’s heart. I am so excited to see what Walter has prepared.”

Another past winner said she is honored to perform her Miss Alabama talent for Saturday night’s show during preliminaries.

“I was crowned Miss Alabama 44 years ago and won talent each time I sang this piece of music,” Teresa Cheatham Crosby, Miss Alabama 1978, said. “After I competed and returned home to Alabama, I retired my piece and sang it no more except for very special occasions. On Saturday night, I will pull the song out one last time and give all I have to my Miss Alabama family. I am privileged that Walter asked me to entertain for this centennial competition along with this elite group of women, who have used the power of the crown to touch lives, improve life around them, and serve wherever they have been with dignity and honor.”

Ten years after her Miss Alabama win in 2012, Anna Laura Bryan Strider will kick off the Thursday night preliminary competition by performing the national anthem. It’s special, she said, to come full circle for both her 10-year anniversary and the pageant’s 100th anniversary.

“Walter truly sets the bar for state competitions,” Strider said. “His concepts are fantastic and he has built a fabulous team to help bring his vision to life every year. I remember sitting in rehearsal for the 2012 competition and watching the lead vocalist, most of whom were former Miss Alabamas, practice. I remember thinking, If I don’t win Miss Alabama, maybe I’ll get lucky and Walter will ask me to be one of the featured entertainers.”

Callie Walker, Miss Alabama 2018, will emcee one of the preliminary nights.

“The Miss Alabama production is unlike any other, and I think that’s because Walter Hill puts so much love into this program,” Walker said. “I especially love that he always invites former Miss Alabamas back to make each Miss Alabama Week all the more special. I can’t wait to be a part of the show this year as we crown a new sister during the 100th Anniversary Celebration.”

Hill said he and his wife, Melanie, have made a lot of friends over the years he has produced the pageant.

“It is a family reunion – our pageant family reunion, and we can’t wait,” Hill said.