Dothan’s tax surplus edges over $16 million

Sales tax revenues continue to pump Dothan’s capital as its surplus edges over $16 million.

With over $78.2 million collected so far in the 2021 fiscal year, the city of Dothan has already collected $2.5 million more than 2020 fiscal year’s total tax revenues ($75.8 million) and it still has more one more tax-collecting month to go.

In the month of August, a third-party vendor collected almost $6.96 million in sales and use taxes from Dothan merchants on the government’s behalf. That amount is $678,754, or 10.8%, more than it collected in August 2020 and $1.35 million more than officials budgeted for the month.

The majority of the extra revenue can be attributed to the general sales and use tax category in which the Dothan government recorded $73.8 million in revenue. That category has seen a 12.7% increase over last year’s figures during the same time period.

Automotive tax revenues are up by 18.8% at $2.9 million while machines and manufacturing tax revenues increased year-to-year by 29.3% with $229,037. Farm and agriculture tax revenues have dipped slightly by 2.4% with $75,696 so far and alcohol tax revenues are at $1.23 million, down 2% from this time last year.