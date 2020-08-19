Dothan’s virtual 'Out of the Darkness Experience' scheduled

While the coronavirus virus has led to many events being canceled or delayed, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Alabama will conduct its “Out of the Darkness Walk” annual event as planned, but virtually, under a new name, “Out of the Darkness Experience.” a
In the era of COVID-19, people are trying to protect their mental health and cope with uncertainty, and that’s why Roxane Fuentes, chairperson of Dothan’s Out of the Darkness Experience, believes now more than ever, attention needs to be drawn to suicide prevention.
This year’s virtual event will be held on Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. “Residents of Dothan can join thousands of people across the United States as they gather to draw attention to the suicide prevention movement,” Fuentes said. Those participating in the virtual event will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual rate of suicide by 25% by the year 2025.
In Alabama, one person dies by suicide every 12 hours on average, making it the 11th leading cause of death, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“Suicide touches one in five families,” Fuentes said. “By connecting and sharing our stories with each other, we will keep going in the fight to stop suicide. Together, our community sends the message that you are never alone, that healing is possible, and when we connect, we create hope. Together we keep going.
Fuentes knows all too well how having thoughts of suicide can be overpowering.
“In the past I have tried to commit suicide,” Fuentes said. “I believe my first attempt was at the age of 9. I was tired of the way I was treated at school and I was tired of being bullied, harassed, depressed, and I had been sexually abused.”
Over the years and many attempts later, Fuentes realized she had to overcome and survive.
“I realized it was my journey in life to go through what I went through to help someone else,” Fuentes said. “Helping with this walk and sharing my story has given me purpose. I don’t want anyone to go through what I went through. I don’t want anyone to be afraid to seek help or speak up. My main goal is to make sure anyone thinking about suicide knows they are not alone.”
To increase suicide prevention and awareness, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Alabama will host Dothan’s third-annual “Shine the Light Vigil” at Landmark Park Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. Donations raised will go toward increasing awareness for suicide.
“I encourage everyone to participate not only in our virtual experience, but our vigil as well,” Fuentes said. “Together we can draw attention to suicide prevention and by sharing our stories we can fight to stop suicide.”
To make a donation, or to find out more information regarding the Dothan Out of Darkness Experience or the Sept. 3 vigil, call 334-547-5120.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.