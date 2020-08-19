Dothan’s virtual 'Out of the Darkness Experience' scheduled

While the coronavirus virus has led to many events being canceled or delayed, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Alabama will conduct its “Out of the Darkness Walk” annual event as planned, but virtually, under a new name, “Out of the Darkness Experience.” a

In the era of COVID-19, people are trying to protect their mental health and cope with uncertainty, and that’s why Roxane Fuentes, chairperson of Dothan’s Out of the Darkness Experience, believes now more than ever, attention needs to be drawn to suicide prevention.

This year’s virtual event will be held on Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. “Residents of Dothan can join thousands of people across the United States as they gather to draw attention to the suicide prevention movement,” Fuentes said. Those participating in the virtual event will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual rate of suicide by 25% by the year 2025.

In Alabama, one person dies by suicide every 12 hours on average, making it the 11th leading cause of death, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.