Dothan sales, lodging tax revenues up over last year

Dothan’s sales tax collections reported for July reached more than $8.4 million – up 11.6% over the same month last year and nearly $4.8 million above the city’s year-to-date collections in 2021.

A report released Monday by the City of Dothan showed the city’s total sales tax revenues at nearly $76.1 million for the 2022 fiscal year so far. Sales tax collections reported by the city include the general sales and use tax as well as sales taxes on motor vehicles, manufacturing, agriculture, and alcohol.

The city budgeted $76.8 million for projected sales tax revenues for fiscal year 2022, which ends Sept. 30. With the most recent numbers, Dothan is 6.72% over the actual year-to-date 2021 collections and is nearly $12 million over what the city had projected to collect at this point in the year.

Revenues from each of the different sales taxes collected in the city are up for the year except for the automotive sales tax, which is down 5.1% for the year so far.

There have been three times when monthly sales tax collections for 2022 dipped below 2021 actual collections – February, April, and June. Despite those dips, collections were still above the 2022 budgeted projections for those months and kept the city ahead of its 2021 year-to-date totals.

Dothan collected nearly $85.4 million in sales tax revenues during the 2021 fiscal year.

Lodging tax collections in Dothan were also up in July.

The city collected $481,960 for July 2022 – nearly $127,125 over lodging tax collections in July 2021, or a 35.8% month-to-date increase.

For fiscal year 2022 so far, the city has collected nearly $3.3 million in lodging tax revenues, which is 19% higher than the year-to-date collections for 2021.