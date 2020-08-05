Dothan sales tax collections surge as economy recovers

Dothan’s financial position has been bolstered by impressive July sales tax collections that resulted in a surplus of more than $6.3 million for the fiscal year.

The city remitted over $7.3 million in sales and use taxes in July, which reflect June sales. The sum is $1.2 million more than was collected in July of last year and nearly $1.9 million more than officials budgeted for the month.

Despite business shutdowns that lasted two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dothan’s finances are recovering well and are now matching sales tax figures collected by this time in the last fiscal year.

Farm and agriculture tax figures are 5.5% more than they were this time last year, while automotive sales tax is up 2.4% and machines and manufacturing tax collections are up 23.5%, according to recently released numbers from the city of Dothan’s finance department.

The budget deficit for lodging taxes continues to grow, showing that overnight tourism is still low in the area as more sporting events and conferences are canceled, but the gap is less than in recent months.

Currently, the city has a $241,130 budget shortfall for lodging taxes.

