Dothan says goodbye to retiring public works director after 37 years of service

Reopening the city’s landfill to save the city around $1 million a year was also a huge project for Metzger that was completed last year after years-long legal battles with nearby residents.

As part of a list of Metzger's accomplishments, Cowper also noted the introduction of roundabouts and adaptive traffic signals to improve traffic flow.

Working as the head of the city’s public works department is often a thankless job, Commissioner David Crutchfield pointed out, while thanking Metzger for his responsiveness and dedication in his role.

Metzger receives complaints about roadwork, traffic signals, and weather-related issues more often then he gets compliments from the public.

“I feel like I grew into the job. It took time, and your skin gets tougher and tougher over time,” Metzger said.

“It’s a service we provide to the community and so everybody is our customers, so we want to provide a good service to them and that’s what the staff does.”

Choosing to retire was a hard decision for Metzger.