Dothan school board approves $500 stipend for all full-time employees

Dothan City School full-time employees will be getting a $500 stipend just in time for the holidays with after the school board approved a surprise agenda item Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Walker said 1,104 employees, which include support staff, teachers, and central office employees will be getting the stipend on their next paycheck.

Acting Superintendent Dennis Coe said he wanted to keep the news “close to the vest,” before revealing during the school board meeting and sending a mass email to all employees as soon as it was approved.

“All our staff to bus driver, custodians, teachers, maintenance workers have just gone above and beyond during this time of COVID and sacrificed not only their time, but their health,” Coe said. “We’ve had numerous employees that have contracted the virus and numerous students. For our workers to continue to come to work each day, I think that’s admirable and I think our district has done an exceptional job in maintaining as much of a normal setting as possible during this time.”

Walker said the district would take the burden of Social Security and Medicare withholdings, so that employees could get the most out of the stipend.

The cost to the district is around $652,000.

