 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan school board approves $500 stipend for all full-time employees
0 comments
alert top story

Dothan school board approves $500 stipend for all full-time employees

{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic dothan city schools generic.jpg

Dothan City School full-time employees will be getting a $500 stipend just in time for the holidays with after the school board approved a surprise agenda item Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Walker said 1,104 employees, which include support staff, teachers, and central office employees will be getting the stipend on their next paycheck.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Acting Superintendent Dennis Coe said he wanted to keep the news “close to the vest,” before revealing during the school board meeting and sending a mass email to all employees as soon as it was approved.

“All our staff to bus driver, custodians, teachers, maintenance workers have just gone above and beyond during this time of COVID and sacrificed not only their time, but their health,” Coe said. “We’ve had numerous employees that have contracted the virus and numerous students. For our workers to continue to come to work each day, I think that’s admirable and I think our district has done an exceptional job in maintaining as much of a normal setting as possible during this time.”

Walker said the district would take the burden of Social Security and Medicare withholdings, so that employees could get the most out of the stipend.

The cost to the district is around $652,000.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mount Gilead Baptist Church Walk Thru Bethlehem re-enactment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert