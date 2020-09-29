Dothan School Board Chairman Mike Schmitz undergoing heart surgery

Dothan City School Board Chairman Mike Schmitz is currently undergoing heart surgery at Southeast Health.

Schmitz, who is also a former Dothan mayor, was admitted to the hospital on Friday morning for an unusually high heart rate, according to his son Michael "Schmitty" Schmitz, assistant pastor at Harvest Church.

“From there, it’s just been a discovery process with his doctors,” Schmitz said. “They have been managing it and preparing him for his bypass surgery. Until it’s over, we won’t be able to know what will come from it.”

Schmitz said the team of doctors, including cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Steven Johnson, have been wonderful in managing his father’s health and prepping him for surgery.

Schmitz said his father will be having, at the least, a triple-bypass surgery, but more may be needed.

“It’s one of those situations where they have to get in the heart to really know,” Schmitz said. “It’s not something that they’re not prepared for.”

He added that it’s a possibility his heart problems are genetic, but they would not know until after surgery.