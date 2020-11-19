 Skip to main content
Dothan school board finalized Edwards’ separation after final payment
top story

Dothan school board finalized Edwards’ separation after final payment

Superintendent's resignation on agenda

Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE FILE

The Dothan City School Board finalized former Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edward’s separation after paying out accrued vacation time and insurance premiums, Public Information Officer Meagan Dorsey confirmed Thursday.

According to public records, Edwards’ last paycheck was prorated, based on her effective day of resignation on Sept. 14. She was given a final payment of $31,642 for 62 days of accrued vacation time, pursuant to board policy, and $6,170 for a final life insurance premium reimbursement on Oct. 27.

Dorsey said no separation agreement was made and discussion with Edwards’ lawyer ceased upon final payments.

Edwards originally sent a resignation letter to staff and board members on Sept. 8, which caught them off-guard, as she discussed being excited about the new school year only a week prior.

Dr. Dennis Coe, the school system’s chief operating officer, was named acting superintendent and School Board Chairman Mike Schmitz previously noted the board was in no hurry to hire another superintendent as the system was in good hands with an experienced leader.

According to Dorsey, Edwards has moved back to her home in Palm Coast, Florida.

