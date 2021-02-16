Dothan school board honors staff, reviews construction

The Dothan City School Board of Education honored its teachers of the year and acknowledged the success of a virtual campaign for Career and Technical Education month at Tuesday night's meeting.
Chris Duke, DCS director of Career and Technical Education and Workforce Development gave a short presentation acknowledging the programs and staff at Dothan Technology Center.
Additionally, interim Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe discussed the current construction projects that are underway, including new HVAC systems and landscape work. Coe said the system hopes to upgrade more HVAC systems to all of the schools through additional COVID funding that will be received soon.
Two construction projects were approved by the board, including work on Girard campus buildings and improvements to the Dothan City Early Education Center parking lot.
Coe said school officials are currently in the process of interviewing for staff positions at the virtual school and there has been continued interest in virtual learning from the students. According to Coe, there are currently 2,491 DCS students enrolled in virtual learning.
Coe also thanked the staff and volunteers who participated in the COVID-19 vaccine clinic last Friday, and he said almost half of the staff got vaccinated. Currently, March 5 will be the next date set aside for those staff members to receive the second dose of the vaccine.
The board also approved the new Employee Assistance Program and Equity Action Plan to move into their next phases. Coe said the state department of education recently reached out to use DCS current mental health plan as the state’s model.
