Dothan school board honors staff, reviews construction

The Dothan City School Board of Education honored its teachers of the year and acknowledged the success of a virtual campaign for Career and Technical Education month at Tuesday night's meeting.

Chris Duke, DCS director of Career and Technical Education and Workforce Development gave a short presentation acknowledging the programs and staff at Dothan Technology Center.

Additionally, interim Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe discussed the current construction projects that are underway, including new HVAC systems and landscape work. Coe said the system hopes to upgrade more HVAC systems to all of the schools through additional COVID funding that will be received soon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two construction projects were approved by the board, including work on Girard campus buildings and improvements to the Dothan City Early Education Center parking lot.

Coe said school officials are currently in the process of interviewing for staff positions at the virtual school and there has been continued interest in virtual learning from the students. According to Coe, there are currently 2,491 DCS students enrolled in virtual learning.