Dothan School Board to announce new Superintendent Student Advisory Council

The Dothan City Board of Education has a packed agenda for its Tuesday meeting, including updates on repairs, goals for COVID relief funds, and a new program that allows selected students to help advise the superintendent.

Continued work at the new Carver school is progressing in a timely manner, according to a report from Interim Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe. “All rooms have been painted, and we anticipate work to start on the HVAC system within the next month,” he said

Along with updates on other needed repairs, Coe also mentions that bids are almost ready to be let on renovations at Dothan High School.

The board will be recognizing a new Superintendent Student Advisory Council (SSAC) delegation. The purpose of the SSAC will be to “seek out and consider students’ ideas viewpoints, and reactions to the District’s educational program.”

It will be made up of delegates from Grade 5 and above who applied, were interviewed, and chosen from each school by school leadership. There will be one delegate from each of the following schools:

• Highlands Elementary School

• Heard Elementary School

• Selma Street Elementary School