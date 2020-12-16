 Skip to main content
Dothan school board to revisit uniform policy again
First day of school in Dothan

Students enter Dothan High School during the first day of classes in August 2019. 

The Dothan City School Board will face the uniform controversy again as it considers a proposal to repeal the school uniform portion of the student dress code.

There’s been a lot of back and forth on rules concerning uniforms for the last decade among different school boards. Just last year, the rules changed to reinstitute uniforms for high school students.

Now, however, Director of Safety, Security and Attendance Darius McKay is asking the same school board to approve the removal of the uniform policy in favor of a more relaxed dress code as soon as Thursday night.

McKay said the recommendation arose from a committee of teachers, parents, and principals who unanimously agreed to remove the uniform requirement. It was only in the summer of 2019 that a similar committee of stakeholders during Scott Faulk’s leadership favored enforcement of a uniform policy for students in every grade level.

A draft of the proposed dress code can be found here.

If approved, McKay recommends the revised policy go into effect on Jan. 5, 2021, to allow families time to make adjustments.

