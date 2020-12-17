Dothan school board votes in favor of removing student uniform policy

Dothan’s school board struck down the requirement for uniforms in its dress code Thursday night only a year-and-a-half after the same board toughened its position on uniforms at the behest of school administration.
The proposal to write out the uniform portion was brought by Dothan City Schools Director for Safety, Security and Attendance Darius McKay, who is responsible for maintaining and updating the Student Code of Conduct.
McKay said the recommendation arose from a committee of teachers, parents, and principals who unanimously agreed to remove the uniform requirement.
It was only in the summer of 2019 that a similar committee of stakeholders during Scott Faulk’s leadership favored enforcement of a uniform policy for students in every grade level.
McKay said one of the prevailing reasons to cut back on the uniform element of the dress code was that many students at the secondary level are punished with in-school suspension, removing them from learning opportunities.
“Students who want to continue wearing uniforms can continue to wear uniforms,” McKay said.
Board Member Susan Vierkhandt raised concerns about how teachers and administrators would make equitable decisions about enforcing the new dress code, which allows jeans and un-collared shirts.
Acting Superintendent Dennis Coe said the administration will be given guidelines about enforcing the more relaxed code, and McKay added that female administrators and counselors will give opinions on whether a female student’s attire is appropriate.
The new dress code can be found here.
The revised policy will go into effect on Jan. 5, 2021, to allow families time to make adjustments.
