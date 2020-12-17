Dothan school board votes in favor of removing student uniform policy

Dothan’s school board struck down the requirement for uniforms in its dress code Thursday night only a year-and-a-half after the same board toughened its position on uniforms at the behest of school administration.

The proposal to write out the uniform portion was brought by Dothan City Schools Director for Safety, Security and Attendance Darius McKay, who is responsible for maintaining and updating the Student Code of Conduct.

McKay said the recommendation arose from a committee of teachers, parents, and principals who unanimously agreed to remove the uniform requirement.

It was only in the summer of 2019 that a similar committee of stakeholders during Scott Faulk’s leadership favored enforcement of a uniform policy for students in every grade level.

McKay said one of the prevailing reasons to cut back on the uniform element of the dress code was that many students at the secondary level are punished with in-school suspension, removing them from learning opportunities.

“Students who want to continue wearing uniforms can continue to wear uniforms,” McKay said.