Dothan school officials to roll-out plan for 9th grade academy at another campus

Officials will roll-out a plan to create a 9th grade academy at an existing Dothan City School facility next week, acting Superintendent Dennis Coe confirmed Friday.
The goal is to move 9th grade students at Dothan Preparatory Academy to another building at the beginning of next school year to reduce the number of students at the junior high campus.
“Basically, we were listening to parents, listening to people that there were too many students at DPA,” Coe said. “That was identified as a dire concern. We heard that elementary students were leaving the district before going to DPA because it was overcrowded… We’re looking for alternate locations for 9th graders that will reduce congestion on that campus.”
Support Local Journalism
Coe said existing facilities have been assessed to see what could be done with little disruption. Two facilities that were being assessed were Carver School and the former Cloverdale Elementary, which is currently being used as a satellite school for struggling DPA students.
At next week’s school work session, details of the plan will be presented to board members.
Currently, a 9th-grade academy to be housed in the current Dothan Technical Career Center on Dothan High’s campus remains the second priority item on a 10-year master plan for the school system. However, Coe said that is a “very ambitious” long-term plan, and he is more worried about what can be done now to alleviate concerns.
“I think right now, we need to look at what we can afford to do, what is feasible to do,” Coe said. “We believe this will create additional opportunities for the 7th and 8th graders at DPA as well as for the 9th graders at a second campus.”
The Dothan school board’s next scheduled work session is set for Thursday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. with an occupancy limit of 50 persons, including staff. If Houston County’s COVID-19 risk level assigned by the Alabama Department of Public Health changes, interested parties will only be able to participate via Zoom.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.