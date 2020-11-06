Dothan school officials to roll-out plan for 9th grade academy at another campus

Officials will roll-out a plan to create a 9th grade academy at an existing Dothan City School facility next week, acting Superintendent Dennis Coe confirmed Friday.

The goal is to move 9th grade students at Dothan Preparatory Academy to another building at the beginning of next school year to reduce the number of students at the junior high campus.

“Basically, we were listening to parents, listening to people that there were too many students at DPA,” Coe said. “That was identified as a dire concern. We heard that elementary students were leaving the district before going to DPA because it was overcrowded… We’re looking for alternate locations for 9th graders that will reduce congestion on that campus.”

Coe said existing facilities have been assessed to see what could be done with little disruption. Two facilities that were being assessed were Carver School and the former Cloverdale Elementary, which is currently being used as a satellite school for struggling DPA students.

At next week’s school work session, details of the plan will be presented to board members.