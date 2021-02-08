Dothan schools closed on Friday

Due to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic available to Dothan City Schools (DCS) employees interested in participating, all schools and offices will be closed this Friday, Feb. 12.

The clinic is a result of a collaboration with the local medical community and is limited to only DCS employees. Because there is a definite amount of vaccines for school employees, information concerning the clinic is only being communicated to staff members.

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said this vaccination day will not require a make-up day at the end of the school year.

Students will return to school on Tuesday, Feb. 16, after the Presidents’ Day holiday on Monday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.