 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan schools closed on Friday
0 comments

Dothan schools closed on Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
dothan city schools logo

Dothan city schools logo

Due to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic available to Dothan City Schools (DCS) employees interested in participating, all schools and offices will be closed this Friday, Feb. 12.

The clinic is a result of a collaboration with the local medical community and is limited to only DCS employees. Because there is a definite amount of vaccines for school employees, information concerning the clinic is only being communicated to staff members.   

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said this vaccination day will not require a make-up day at the end of the school year.

Students will return to school on Tuesday, Feb. 16, after the Presidents’ Day holiday on Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert