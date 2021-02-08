Dothan schools closed on Friday

Due to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic available to Dothan City Schools (DCS) employees interested in participating, all schools and offices will be closed this Friday, Feb. 12.
The clinic is a result of a collaboration with the local medical community and is limited to only DCS employees. Because there is a definite amount of vaccines for school employees, information concerning the clinic is only being communicated to staff members.
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said this vaccination day will not require a make-up day at the end of the school year.
Students will return to school on Tuesday, Feb. 16, after the Presidents’ Day holiday on Monday.