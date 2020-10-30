Dothan schools equip families with smart thermometers to stave off illness outbreaks

Some area schools are using technology to ward off outbreaks of seasonal illnesses and the coronavirus.
Faine and Slingluff elementary schools are two of more than 60 Alabama schools who were granted access to the Lysol-sponsored Kinsa FLUency program, which provides free smart thermometers to any employee or student guardian who signs up.
The smart thermometers sync to a person’s phone via Bluetooth and automatically upload temperature readings taken from under the tongue into the Kinsa application. Through the app, parents and teachers can also log other symptoms, like coughing, nausea, and runny nose.
“With this, we’ll hopefully be get ahead of the curve,” Faine Elementary Nurse Nicolia Fletcher said. “We can have better monitoring and be more proactive with handwashing, disinfecting, and doing things to stave off diseases before it gets started. We can keep sick ones at home before getting them here and exposing more children. We’re hoping that early detection will cut down on infection rates.”
The information is input into each student’s profile, but displayed anonymously so other parents and staff at the same school can see what symptoms students are displaying and potential diagnoses. The data is assigned by grade level as to keep the student’s medical issues private.
“They made them available because so many families didn’t have thermometers in home so this was a way to make that happen and make it available,” Fletcher said. “With COVID-19 still active and flu season coming up, it’s imperative that we can get early detection with tracking symptoms, especially temperature.”
When information is input, the app will also advise parents whether to send their child to school, whether they should take their child to a physician, what other symptoms to monitor, and how to treat existing symptoms at home.
School nurses are able to look at the information input into the app for the entire school and send out mass notifications letting people know that the stomach flu or respiratory illnesses or other viruses are going around the school. With the information, parents can closely monitor their child for symptoms and take appropriate action as soon as their child starts showing signs of illness.
“It gives us a really good grasp of what’s going on. We expect to see a lot more notifications and symptoms in cold/flu season,” Fletcher said.
While there are currently only 50 staff and students signed on to the program at Faine, the school is currently pushing more participation to help give the families and nurses better insight, Fletcher said.
The FLUency program, now in its sixth year, is expected to help nearly 350,000 families this year across almost 4,000 schools in the U.S. and Canada.
