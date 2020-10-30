Dothan schools equip families with smart thermometers to stave off illness outbreaks

Some area schools are using technology to ward off outbreaks of seasonal illnesses and the coronavirus.

Faine and Slingluff elementary schools are two of more than 60 Alabama schools who were granted access to the Lysol-sponsored Kinsa FLUency program, which provides free smart thermometers to any employee or student guardian who signs up.

The smart thermometers sync to a person’s phone via Bluetooth and automatically upload temperature readings taken from under the tongue into the Kinsa application. Through the app, parents and teachers can also log other symptoms, like coughing, nausea, and runny nose.

“With this, we’ll hopefully be get ahead of the curve,” Faine Elementary Nurse Nicolia Fletcher said. “We can have better monitoring and be more proactive with handwashing, disinfecting, and doing things to stave off diseases before it gets started. We can keep sick ones at home before getting them here and exposing more children. We’re hoping that early detection will cut down on infection rates.”

The information is input into each student’s profile, but displayed anonymously so other parents and staff at the same school can see what symptoms students are displaying and potential diagnoses. The data is assigned by grade level as to keep the student’s medical issues private.

